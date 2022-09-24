Ducks Football Game Thread: Pac-12 Slate Opens in the Palouse

#18 Oregon Ducks (2-1) @ Washington State Cougars (3-0)

Saturday, September 24, 2022, 1:00 pm

TV: Fox

Radio: Oregon Sports Network

Coming off a home victory over BYU last weekend, the Ducks carry some momentum into the Palouse to face Washington State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Undefeated, the Cougars can claim some momentum of their own, particularly following what some consider an upset win over Wisconsin last weekend at Camp Randall Stadium.

Hythloday’s WSU Film Analysis

Oregon’s offense has been something of a revelation, given all the changes in Coaching Staff and key players along with another new starting quarterback in Bo Nix. Washington State’s defense looks to offer an excellent test for Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The Cougars have had success getting to opposing quarterbacks, while Oregon’s offensive line has yet to yield a sack this season. The Duck defense will face a pass-heavy WSU offense which relies on a lot of shorter passes, screens and crossing routes, passing patterns Oregon sometimes has trouble defending.

The Ducks lead the all-time series versus WSU with 50 wins against 42 losses. The teams have played to 7 ties. This includes a 25 - 22 - 2 record for Oregon in Pullman, but the Cougars have won 2 of the last 3 games in Martin Stadium.

Oregon begins its quest for another Pac-12 football title. Let’s hear it in the comments and Go Ducks!