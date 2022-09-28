Bo Nix By The Numbers

Bo Nix began his collegiate career in 2019 as a very highly rated recruit out of his home state of Alabama. He enrolled early out of high school, in January, and as a freshman was named the Tigers’ starting quarterback in August. Nix lead Auburn to a 9-4 season with wins over the likes of Oregon and Alabama, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors when all was said and done.

Bo Nix played under an offensive coordinator in 2019 that you might have heard of - Kenny Dillingham.

Nix’s subsequent seasons at Auburn were not as successful as his freshman season. He graduated in 2021 and, faced with the prospect of working with his fourth OC in as many seasons, entered the transfer portal on December 12th. On December 19th, Nix announced that he would be transferring to Oregon, which meant that he would be working with the same OC that guided him during his standout freshman year, Kenny Dillingham.

Bo Nix has been off to a very good start this season. A common denominator in his successful 2019 and (thus far) 2022 seasons is the presence of OC and QB coach Dillingham. With the same OC as a common factor, therefore, how does Nix’s numbers after four games in 2022 compare to his first four games in 2019?

Let’s take a look.

Bo Nix 2019

Nix First Four Games At Auburn Opponent Pass Rush Opponent Pass Rush C A I Yds TD No. Net Yds Avg TD Oregon 13 31 2 177 2 7 42 6.0 1 Tulane 19 37 0 207 1 2 16 8.0 1 Kent State 12 16 0 161 1 7 21 3.0 1 Texas A&M 12 20 0 100 1 12 30 3.2 0

Nix completed 56 of 104 passes with two interceptions for a 54% completion rate, and a total of 645 yards. He had a hand in eight TDs in the first four games.

Against Oregon, Nix passed to 7 different receivers. Tulane - 8 receivers. Kent State - 6 receivers. Texas A&M - 7 receivers.

Nix’s QB rating against Oregon - 92.28. Tulane - 107.26. Kent State - 180.15. Texas A&M - 118.5 (keep in mind that NCAA QB ratings are calculated differently from the NFL and CFL).

Bo Nix 2022

Nix First Four Games At Oregon Opponent Pass Rush Opponent Pass Rush C A I Yds TD No. Net Yds Avg TD Georgia 21 37 2 173 0 8 37 4.6 0 E WA U 28 33 0 277 5 3 18 6.0 0 BYU 13 18 0 222 2 9 35 3.9 3 WA St 33 44 1 428 3 6 30 5.0 0

Nix completed 95 of 132 passes with three interceptions for a 72% completion rate, and a total of 1,100 yards. He had a hand in 13 TDs in the first four games.

Against Georgia, Nix passed to 11 different receivers. EWU - 13 receivers. BYU - 10 receivers. Washington St. - 11 receivers.

Nix’s QB rating against Georgia - 85.22. Eastern Washington - 205.36. BYU - 212.49. Washington State - 174.66 (again, NCAA QB ratings are calculated differently from the NFL and CFL).

Bo Nix’s numbers at Auburn would drop after his freshman season. The coaching carousel at Auburn the past few seasons undoubtedly played a part in that. We’re seeing career numbers from Nix thus far at Oregon. Being a seasoned, experienced quarterback from the SEC certainly helps, but Nix’s numbers at Oregon against very good opponents would also speak to him being able to work with a QB coach with whom he is quite familiar.