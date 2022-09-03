Oregon Football Game Thread: Season Opener

Oregon Ducks Take On The Georgia Bulldogs
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
12:30 pm PDT On ABC
No introduction is needed. You’ve already read all the articles and all the hype. You know why we’re here - You know it, I know it, the American people know it.
Have some time to kill and want to brush up on information before the game? I gotcha covered.
How about hythloday’s look at our coaching staff?
Duck Tape: Film Study Compilation of Oregon’s 2022 Football Staff
Or hythloday’s look at this season’s Oregon team?
Duck Dive: Oregon Football 2022 Preview
Finally, hythloday looks at the Bulldogs:
Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Georgia 2022
As of yesterday, the betting line dropped from 17.5 to 14.5. All things are possible today.
