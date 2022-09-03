 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Football Game Thread: Season Opener

It’s here! FINALLY!

By The_Badwater
Oregon Spring Game Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks Take On The Georgia Bulldogs

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

12:30 pm PDT On ABC

No introduction is needed. You’ve already read all the articles and all the hype. You know why we’re here - You know it, I know it, the American people know it.

Have some time to kill and want to brush up on information before the game? I gotcha covered.

How about hythloday’s look at our coaching staff?

Duck Tape: Film Study Compilation of Oregon’s 2022 Football Staff

Or hythloday’s look at this season’s Oregon team?

Duck Dive: Oregon Football 2022 Preview

Finally, hythloday looks at the Bulldogs:

Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Georgia 2022

As of yesterday, the betting line dropped from 17.5 to 14.5. All things are possible today.

GO DUCKS!!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Oregon at UCLA Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

