Filed under: Quack Fix 9-30-22: Let’s Go, Lanning! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Sep 30, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 9-30-22: Let’s Go, Lanning! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Ten Ducks who must play well for Oregon to beat Stanford How former Ducks have performed through the first four weeks of the 2022 season 3 keys to victory for No. 15 Oregon Ducks against Stanford Cardinal Quack 12 Podcast: Stanford Preview with Jibriel Taha and Hythloday HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Stanford 2022 Football: Dillingham has taken Oregon’s offense out of neutral Short-Handed Ducks Play #1 Bruins Tough, Fall 3 - 1 Bo Nix By The Numbers Quack Fix 9-28-22: Can the Duck D Tighten Up? It Never Rains On This Podcast - 09-28-22 Loading comments...
Loading comments...