Oregon Football Drops Season Opener In Atlanta

The Oregon Ducks football team fell in their season opener to the 2021 champion Georgia Bulldogs 49-3. Georgia found nothing but end zone on seven straight possessions.

Bo Nix got the start at quarterback, going 21 of 37 for 173 yards, with two interceptions. Oregon dug itself in to an early hole, in part because of the interceptions, but also because they could not effectively defend Stetson Bennett’s passing. Bennett ended his day just after three quarters going 25 for 31 with 368 yards. He added a rushing touchdown to his two passing touchdowns.

Oregon rushed for 144 yards on the day. Nix lead all rushers with 38 yards, followed by Sean Dollars with 33 yards and Byron Cardwell with 28.

Nix found nine receivers in the contest, lead by Terrance Ferguson, who hauled in four passes for 37 total yards. Sean Dollars had 16 receiving yards to go with his 33 rushing yards.

On special teams, Andrew Boyle took care of kickoff duties, with Adam Barry handling punting and Camden Lewis kicking Oregon’s only points of the game.

It would be a lot to ask of a first-year coach with a new coaching staff to upset the defending national champions. The Ducks have a lot to work on before hosting Eastern Washington this weekend. They’ll need to use that game to further their progress, because the following weekend a dangerous BYU team comes to Autzen Stadium.