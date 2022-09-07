Oregon Women’s Basketball Solidifies Staff Going Into 2022-23

Over the past few weeks, the Oregon women’s basketball program has announced additions to their coaching staff for the upcoming season.

On August 19th, GeAnna Luaulu-Summers was named as the new director of creativity and student-athlete support. She comes to the Ducks from the University of the Pacific. Luaulu-Summers was an assistant coach for the Tigers last season and their the Digital Media Specialist in 2020-2021. She played at Pacific between 2014-15 and 2017-18, ending her career there as one of their leading scorers. Luaulu-Summers replaces former Ducks guard Oti Gildon, who accepted an assistant coach position at Seattle University. Gildon was with the Ducks for the past two season in the Digital Media Specialist position, after having been a prominent Oregon Ducks guard from 2015-16 to 2018-19.

"We were all impressed during the entire process with Sadie's knowledge and passion for the game. She loves and lives basketball." - Kelly Graves

On August 22nd, coach Kelly Graves announced the hire of Sadie Edwards as Oregon’s newest assistant coach. Edwards was a graduate of USC in 2018, and was the basketball operations manager for the New York Liberty the last season. After graduating from USC in 2018, Edwards was a graduate assistant for two seasons at Indiana. She was then an assistant coach at Lamar before joining the Liberty. Edwards replaces former assistant coach Mike Moser, who made a well-publicized move to join the Boston Celtics staff.