Quack Fix 1-11-23: Thanks, Cam!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-North Carolina at Oregon Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Rogers returning in 2023

Fresno State safety Evan Williams commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks

TCU’s 31-point halftime deficit to Georgia had Duck fans on high alert

Cam McCormick announces he’ll enter NCAA Transfer Portal

