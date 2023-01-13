Game Thread: WBB Looks to Bounce Back vs. Washington

#21 Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies

Friday, January 13, 2023, 7:00 pm

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Radio: Oregon Sports Network

Following a disappointing 79 - 71 loss at Arizona last weekend Oregon (12 - 4 overall, 3 - 2 Pac-12) faces off tonight against the Washington Huskies (9 - 5 overall, 1 - 3 Pac-12) in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks will be looking to get back the momentum they’ve had so far this season against unranked opponents. Oregon’s only losses have come to ranked teams.

Oregon continues to face injury concerns, with the status of their leading scorer, Freshman Grace VanSlooten, uncertain. VanSlooten appeared to torque her ankle in the closing seconds of the Arizona loss and the extent of any actual injury is unknown. Sharp-shooting Guard Ahlise Hurst (4th on team in 3-point percentage) could return from injury tonight, however, bolstering the Ducks roster.

The Huskies have struggled in recent weeks, going 1 - 4 since mid-December including a loss at Washington State last weekend and home losses to Utah and Colorado on New Year’s weekend.

Join us in the comments as the Ducks tangle with the Huskies.