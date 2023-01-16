Ducks Open Indoor Track & Field Season

Oregon’s Track & Field programs opened their 2023 Indoor Season over the weekend, competing in the Cougar Classic in Spokane and the UW Preview in Seattle. The indoor meets include some events not usually part of the more familiar outdoor season - such as the 60-yard dash - to conform to the limits of the smaller venues. In addition, the longer distance running events in which Oregon has excelled so often in past outdoor events are not included. The longest races were 3000 meters.

The highlight of the meet was the performance of Arizona State transfer athlete Jorinda Van Klinken in the Women’s Shot Put in Seattle. She won the event and set a school and meet record with a put of 59 feet, 5 inches. Oregon also took 2nd and 5th in the event, one of the team’s best performances in any of the events.

Big day in the shot put (school record and more!), seven top-three finishes overall highlight Saturday action at UW Preview.



https://t.co/W7kEJ0A9y6#GoDucks



@HowLao pic.twitter.com/PyWZnZDV9V — oregontf (@OregonTF) January 15, 2023

Also in Seattle, Oregon went 2, 3 in the Men’s 600-meter Run with Matthew Erickson leading the Ducks with a time of 1:18.96. Elliott Cook took 3rd in the Men’s 1000-meter run in 2:20.17. In the Women’s 3000 meters, Izzy Thornton-Bott took 3rd place in a time of 9:13.70.

On the other side of the State, the Ducks swept the Men’s and Women’s 60-meter dashes, with Jaydn Mays running 7.25 seconds for the women and Micah Willams winning with a time of 6.54 seconds on the Men’s side. Mays came back for the double, winning the women’s 200-meter dash in 23.18.

PBs for Hannah Ganashamoorthy (5.80m/19-0.5), Jonah Tactay (7.18m/23-6.75) in a pair of third-place finishes in the long jump.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/rpWk2WXQBK — oregontf (@OregonTF) January 13, 2023

The Ducks took places 3 through 5 in the Men’s High Jump with Jett Kinder leaping 6 feet, 6 3⁄ 4 inches for 3rd. In the Women’s Long Jump, Hannah Ganashamoorthy went 19 feet 1⁄ 2 inch to place 3rd in a Personal Best.

Isabella Nilsen tied for 2nd in the Women’s Pole Vault at 11 feet, 9 inches and Arthur Katahdin was 2nd for the Men with a vault of 15’ 8.25 inches. Colleen Uzoekwe set a personal record in the Women’s High Jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches for 2nd place.

More results are below. The Ducks are off until January 26 when they travel to Lubbock, Texas for the 3-day Texas Tech Open & Multis meet.

Selected Duck Results

Cougar Classic

M high jump - Jett Kinder – 6’ 6.75” - 3rd Place

W Long jump – Hannah Ganashamoorthy – 19’ ½” - 3rd Place (Personal Best)

W Pole Vault – Isabella Nilsen – 11’ 9” - Tie, 2nd Place

M Long jump – Jonah Tactay – 23’ 6.75” - 3rd Place (Personal Best)

M Pole Vault – Arthur Katahdin – 15’ 8.25” - 2nd Place

W high jump – Colleen Uzoekwe – 5’ 08” – 2nd Place - (Personal Best)

M Shot Put – Rafael Raap – 43’ 3.25” - 7th Place

W 60 Meter Hurdles – Aaliyah McCormick – 8.23 secs - 3rd Place

M 60 Meter Hurdles – Anthony Trucks – 8.27 - 4th Place

W 60 Meter dash – Jadyn Mays – 7.25 - 1st Place

M 60 Meter dash - Micah Williams – 6.54 - 1st Place

W 200 Meter dash – Jadyn Mays – 23.18 - 1st Place

M 200 Meter dash – Xavier Nairne – 21.74 - 4th Place

W 4x400 relay – Clayton, Hall, wright, Blake – 3:39.80 - 2nd Place

UW Indoor Preview

W Mile – Mia Moerck – 4:43.80 - 11th Place

M 1000 Meter – Elliott Cook – 2:20.17 - 3rd Place

M 600 Meter – Matthew Erickson – 1:18.96 - 2nd Place

W 800 Meter – Mia Moerck – 2:08.90 - 8th Place

W 3000 Meter – Izzy Thornton-Bott – 9:13.70 - 3rd Place

W Shot Put – Jorinde Van Klinken – 59’ 05” – 1st Place - School Record - Meet Record