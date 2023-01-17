Filed under: Quack Fix 1-17-23: Outstanding Ducks! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jan 17, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 1-17-23: Outstanding Ducks! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK Chance Gray Named Pac-12 Freshman of the week Every 5-star recruit the Oregon Ducks have offered in the 2024 class Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Keanu Williams enters transfer portal Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon moves up after win over Arizona HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack It Never Rains On This Podcast - 01-17-23 Ducks Open Indoor Track & Field Season Quack Fix 1-16-23: Flock Flies! This Week on ATQ Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Lose To WSU In OT, 84-85 MBB: ‘Good Ducks’ show up, clobber no.9 Arizona Loading comments...
