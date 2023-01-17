 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 1-17-23: Outstanding Ducks!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chance Gray Named Pac-12 Freshman of the week

Every 5-star recruit the Oregon Ducks have offered in the 2024 class

Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Keanu Williams enters transfer portal

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon moves up after win over Arizona

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

