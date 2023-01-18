Endyia Rogers - The Fiery Star Of Oregon Women’s Basketball

Endyia Rogers signed on in 2019 with USC, from Bishop Lynch HS in Dallas, TX. Out of high school, she was the 2019 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year. She started all 54 games in her freshman and sophomore seasons with the USC Trojans. At USC, Rogers averaged 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in her two seasons there, and an 83% free throw shooting percentage.

In her freshman season, Endyia earned Pac-12 All Freshman Honorable Mention and picked up Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Honors on 1/27/20. She was then named All-Pac-12 as a sophomore. Rogers earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after a 30-point outing against Arizona State on 1/31/21, when she went 9-of-14 from the field with six rebounds and five assists.

Let’s just say that stellar play and 20, 30 points games are nothing new for Endyia Rogers.

Rogers’ addition to the Ducks was announced on 6/28/21. She was part of a group of players that was not initially available at the start of the 2021 season due to injury. Missing the first nine games, Endyia started for the rest of the season. She was the game scoring leader against Stanford and UW, and the team was on a roll.

Then came February.

Cracks began to show in Oregon’s performance in these February games, and the Ducks would not be able to recover from poor play and lack of team cohesiveness. When the Ducks faltered in February and into March, it was Endyia Rogers that was the spark that tried to propel Oregon to victory, often by sheer will. That was evident in these games where she was the scoring leader against Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, UCLA, Colorado, and again against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon’s season sputtered to a dismal end after being bounced out of the NCAA tournament (and yes, that a group of highly-touted recruits underperformed - and left at the end of the season - was a factor, but no less so than the fact the Nyara Sabally played through injury for about the last month of the season).

Even though Rogers missed those first nine games, she ended the season ranked second in team scoring, and eighth in the conference, shooting double digits in 19 of the 23 games she played. She also added All Pac-12 honors.

Endyia started this season being on the Preseason All Conference Team (along with Te-Hina Paopao). It’s clear that Rogers has embraced her role in being the fiery leader of this Oregon Ducks team. To date, she is the team leader in points, 3-point attempts (38) and percentage (.375). Edyia leads the Ducks in PPG average, with 15.9.

Rogers takes her role as the team leader seriously, and always strives to be the example and the player that does more. Not enough? Reach down and do more, and do it for your teammates and the team as a whole. Endyia nearly had a career game in last Sunday’s OT loss to Washington State, with 33 points, 6-8 from beyond the arc, and six assists. She carried the Ducks on her shoulders and scored all of Oregon’s third quarter points. Her response after the game? “I had 33 (points)? It wasn’t enough. I missed a free throw, I missed a couple of open shots...it was not enough.”

Endiya Rogers is well on her way to a career season; however, this Oregon Ducks squad is fortunate to have a seasoned veteran with this young team - a star that’s unafraid to light the fire and show this team the way.