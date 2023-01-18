Filed under: Quack Fix 1-18-23: Lanning Lands Another One Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jan 18, 2023, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 1-18-23: Lanning Lands Another One Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Details emerge of Oregon’s 2023 football schedule Report: Dan Lanning takes in-home visit to 5-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of OV in Eugene Dallas Wilson, 2025 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks Report: Oregon safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens return for 2023 HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Quack Fix 1-17-23: Outstanding Ducks! It Never Rains On This Podcast - 01-17-23 Ducks Open Indoor Track & Field Season Quack Fix 1-16-23: Flock Flies! This Week on ATQ Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Lose To WSU In OT, 84-85 Loading comments...
Loading comments...