Quack Fix 1-18-23: Lanning Lands Another One

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-North Carolina at Oregon Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details emerge of Oregon’s 2023 football schedule

Report: Dan Lanning takes in-home visit to 5-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of OV in Eugene

Dallas Wilson, 2025 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks

Report: Oregon safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens return for 2023

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

