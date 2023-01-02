 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 1-2-23: New Year of Duck Basketball!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Endyia Rogers, Taya Hanson shoot Oregon women’s basketball past USC

11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback win in Holiday Bowl

Where the Ducks can improve the most ahead of the 2023 season

Richardson’s late-game heroics stave off comeback attempt by Oregon State

