Oregon Men’s And Women’s Tennis Opens The 2023 Season With Victories

Women’s Tennis
Drop shot winner for Uxia!— Oregon Women's Tennis (@OregonWTennis) January 22, 2023
Ducks lead 2-0 after a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/BJgraUrywM
Head coach Courtney Nagle enters her fifth season coaching the women’s team. Last season, the Ducks posted a 15-7 record - their best since 2005 - and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round to #18 Michigan. Eight players from last year’s team return, and Oregon is looking to build upon last season’s successes.
Your Ducks singles lineup #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/IAzOGvQu6O— Oregon Women's Tennis (@OregonWTennis) January 22, 2023
The Ducks opened Friday against Portland State. PSU played well in the doubles matches, but Oregon was able to prevail and get the doubles point. In the singles matches, the Ducks cruised to victory with Ares Texido Garcia, Uxia Martinez Moral, and Misaki Kobayashi delivering convincing wins as Oregon swept PSU 4-0.
On Sunday, the Ducks hosted the Seattle Redhawks. Oregon again picked up the doubles point before winning five of the six singles matches, with wins by Sophie Luescher, Ares Teixido Garcia, Uxia Martinez Moral, Jo-Yee Chan, and Misaki Kobayashi. Oregon prevailed 6-1 for their second win of the season.
This coming weekend, Oregon travels to Stillwater, OK, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. On Saturday they face their first real test of how good this season’s squad can be, as they face #14 Oklahoma State.
Men’s Tennis
First serve coming up vs. UC Riverside!— Oregon Men's Tennis (@OregonMTennis) January 21, 2023
https://t.co/fFfKqqfRRJ pic.twitter.com/QS8716BFkY
Head Coach Nils Schyllander will be entering his 17th season as the men’s head coach. The men are looking to improve on last year’s 14-13 (2-6, Pac-12) record. Players to be keeping an eye on this season will be Jesper Klov-Nilsson, Ivailo Keremedchiev, Vlad Breazu, transfer Ray Lo, and Luke Vandecasteele. The #9 doubles team features Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele, who are looking to reach the doubles tournament, as they did last season.
The men opened up their season with two matches on Friday. The morning match was a 6-1 win against Utah State. The Ducks won the doubles point and followed up with singles victories from Joshua Charlton, Quinn Vandecasteele, Ray Lo, Vlad Breazu, and Jesper Klov-Nilsson.
In the evening match, Oregon swept UC Riverside, 7-0. The Ducks dominated the doubles matches, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0. Joshua Charlton, Quinn Vandecasteele, Ivailo Keremedchiev, Jesper Klov-Nilsson, Vlad Breazu, and Luke Vandecasteele were victorious in completing the sweep.
This coming weekend, the men travel to Ohio State for the ITA Kick-off.
Presenting The Ohio State Regional— ITA (@ITA_Tennis) January 23, 2023
Joining the Buckeyes in Columbus this weekend will be Tulsa, Oregon, and UCF!#WeAreCollegeTennis | #ITAKickoff pic.twitter.com/ZHA9MQK3Wc
