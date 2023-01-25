Oregon Men’s And Women’s Tennis Opens The 2023 Season With Victories

Women’s Tennis

Drop shot winner for Uxia!



Ducks lead 2-0 after a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/BJgraUrywM — Oregon Women's Tennis (@OregonWTennis) January 22, 2023

Head coach Courtney Nagle enters her fifth season coaching the women’s team. Last season, the Ducks posted a 15-7 record - their best since 2005 - and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round to #18 Michigan. Eight players from last year’s team return, and Oregon is looking to build upon last season’s successes.

The Ducks opened Friday against Portland State. PSU played well in the doubles matches, but Oregon was able to prevail and get the doubles point. In the singles matches, the Ducks cruised to victory with Ares Texido Garcia, Uxia Martinez Moral, and Misaki Kobayashi delivering convincing wins as Oregon swept PSU 4-0.

On Sunday, the Ducks hosted the Seattle Redhawks. Oregon again picked up the doubles point before winning five of the six singles matches, with wins by Sophie Luescher, Ares Teixido Garcia, Uxia Martinez Moral, Jo-Yee Chan, and Misaki Kobayashi. Oregon prevailed 6-1 for their second win of the season.

This coming weekend, Oregon travels to Stillwater, OK, for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. On Saturday they face their first real test of how good this season’s squad can be, as they face #14 Oklahoma State.

Men’s Tennis

Head Coach Nils Schyllander will be entering his 17th season as the men’s head coach. The men are looking to improve on last year’s 14-13 (2-6, Pac-12) record. Players to be keeping an eye on this season will be Jesper Klov-Nilsson, Ivailo Keremedchiev, Vlad Breazu, transfer Ray Lo, and Luke Vandecasteele. The #9 doubles team features Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele, who are looking to reach the doubles tournament, as they did last season.

The men opened up their season with two matches on Friday. The morning match was a 6-1 win against Utah State. The Ducks won the doubles point and followed up with singles victories from Joshua Charlton, Quinn Vandecasteele, Ray Lo, Vlad Breazu, and Jesper Klov-Nilsson.

In the evening match, Oregon swept UC Riverside, 7-0. The Ducks dominated the doubles matches, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0. Joshua Charlton, Quinn Vandecasteele, Ivailo Keremedchiev, Jesper Klov-Nilsson, Vlad Breazu, and Luke Vandecasteele were victorious in completing the sweep.

This coming weekend, the men travel to Ohio State for the ITA Kick-off.