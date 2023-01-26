Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Ducks Host Colorado

Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

When: Thursday 1/26/23 at 6:00 pm PT

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

The Oregon Ducks men’s team will be looking to bounce back not only from a bad loss last weekend at Stanford, but also avenge one of the worst losses in Dana Alman’s tenure on January 5th, losing to Colorado in Boulder, 41-68.

If the Ducks have any chance of turning around their season, then they need consistent wins in the second half of the Pac-12 season.