Game Thread: Oregon Women Look to Tarnish Golden Bears

Ducks in Bay Area Hoping to Break 2-Game Skid

By Slurms Mac Court
Syndication: The Register Guard

Oregon Ducks (13 - 6, 4 - 4) at California Golden Bears (10 - 9, 1 - 7)

Friday, January 27, 2023 - 7:00 pm

TV - Pac-12 Oregon

Radio - Oregon Sports Network

Coming off a pair of deflating losses, Oregon tries to get back on track with a trip this weekend to the Bay Area. That trip opens tonight against the Cal Golden Bears a team that has really struggled in Pac-12 Conference play. Cal’s last - and only - Conference win came almost a month ago at home over Arizona State.

Oregon will be trying to find some offensive consistency, avoiding long scoring droughts and sharpening their shooting touch. Join ATQ in the comments below.

