Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Ducks Battle The Cardinal On The Road

When: Sunday, 1/29/23, at 1:00 pm PT

Where: Maples Pavilion, Palo Alto, CA

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) has an early afternoon tip-off against the Stanford Cardinal (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) in the only regular season meeting between the two this season. Stanford is coming off a 63-60 win against Oregon State on Friday, while the Ducks rallied against California for their 78-73 win in Berkeley.

Oregon has their work cut out for them - the Cardinal is 13-1 at home this season with their lone loss coming against #1 South Carolina on Nov. 29th. The Ducks are 1-4 against top-25 teams this season.