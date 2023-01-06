Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Convincingly Drop The Sun Devils, 82-62

After a slow start, the Oregon Ducks exploded in the third quarter to build a gap that the Arizona State Sun Devils could not bridge, coming away with a 20-point victory on the road, 82-62.

The sides tied early in the game, before the Sun Devils embarked upon a 7-0 run, built on a persistent defensive effort and shots that were not landing for the Ducks. It was early in the game where ASU was finding penetration in the paint, catching the Ducks flat-footed.

Oregon caught up with the Sun Devils, but ASU would have the lead at the end of the first as the Ducks struggled to find their game.

Te-Hina knocks down a 3 to cap a 9-0 run for the Ducks' first lead of the day.



Some of Oregon’s struggles can be attributed to Grace VanSlooten incurring two fouls in the first quarter that basically put her out of action through the half.

In the second quarter, the Ducks’ shot selection was not ideal; something that head coach Kelly Graves commented on during the halftime break. Meanwhile, ASU was taking - and making - open perimeter shots.

Oregon pulled even, and then ahead, primarily off the play of their star guard, Endiya Rogers.

Kennedy Basham also contributed valuable minutes, essential with the absence of GVS. Basham is easing back into play after injuring her knee, but drew crucial fouls in the second and made 3-4 of her free throws.

The Ducks caught a spark and went into the half on an 8-0 run, up 32-26.

The third period turned into the Grace VanSlooten show. In the game after being benched much of the first half, GVS scored the first points of the second half and never looked back.

VanSlooten’s play was instrumental in the Ducks building a 20+ point lead that ASU could not challenge. GVS and Rogers took over the second half, and while the Sun Devils did not give up and played admirably, Oregon was not going to allow a comeback.

The fourth period was Taylor Hanson’s time to shine. She lead all scorers in the 4th, going 4-6 including 2-4 on threes for 10 points in the period.

The Oregon Ducks ended the game with 39% shooting, and 35% from beyond the arc. The Ducks outrebounded ASU 56-40. Oregon made the Sun Devils pay for their turnovers, with 17 POT to ASU’s 8. The Ducks did extremely well at the FT line, going 18-21 for 86%.

Oregon had four shooters go into double-digits, lead by Endiya Rogers with 19. Grace VanSlooten finished with 16 points, all in the 2nd half. Taylor Hanson ended with 13 points off a tremendous 4th quarter. Finally, Phillipina Kyei ended a stellar game with a double-double, scoring 10 points and bringing in 18 boards.

Next, the #18 Oregon Ducks face the #15 Arizona Wildcats in Tuscon, on 1/8/22 at 4:00 pm PT.