Game Thread: #18 Oregon Takes on #15 Arizona

Oregon Ducks vs Arizona Wildcats

Sunday, January 8, 2023, 4:00 pm

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Oregon Sports Network

After a dominant win over Arizona State, #18 Oregon (12-3) heads across the Arizona desert to take on the Wildcats (13-2) in Tucson. Both squads have had more than their fair share of injuries this season, a factor which may impact the outcome. Oregon has a clear size advantage but has been short-handed with the recent injury to Ahlise Hurst who may return this afternoon. Both teams come in 3 - 1 in early Conference action. Arizona dismantled Oregon State at home on Friday.

Here is The_Badwater’s Q&A with Desert Swarm in advance of this important game.

Join us in the comments for this key early Conference tilt.