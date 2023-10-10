Duck Soccer: Oregon Falls to LA Schools

USC Takes Advantage of Duck Mistakes

In Los Angeles, Oregon showcased an improved performance during their recent match, but it was No. 15 USC who seized the advantage, capitalizing on a penalty kick and a couple of defensive errors made by the Ducks, ultimately securing a 3-0 victory on Thursday at McAlister Field.

The Trojans, with a record of 8-2 overall and 4-0 in their conference, obtained their initial goal through a penalty kick in the 24th minute. Simone Jackson went on to score twice later in the game, on both occasions taking advantage of Oregon’s struggles to clear the ball from their defensive end.

Early Attacks Fall Short

Oregon, with a season record of 0-9-2 and 0-3-0 in their conference, launched an offensive assault right from the opening kick, with Livvy Moore firing the first shot of the game in the seventh minute.

The score remained deadlocked until USC was awarded a penalty kick in the 24th minute, converting it to take a 1-0 lead. USC extended their lead with Jackson’s first goal in the 35th minute, heading into halftime with a 2-0 advantage. Jackson completed her brace with another goal in the 68th minute to seal the 3-0 victory.

Despite the score deficit, the Ducks continued to push for a goal, managing to put a pair of shots on target late in the game. In the 82nd minute, Ryann Reynolds unleashed a shot from the top of the box, which was saved by the USC goalkeeper.

In the closing moments of the match, Jordan Snyder had a close-range attempt from the left side, but a USC defender managed to clear the ball off the line to preserve the shutout.

UCLA Shows Why its Top 5

In a challenging Sunday matchup at Annenberg Stadium, Oregon faced a formidable No. 5 UCLA and suffered a 4-0 loss.

The Bruins, boasting a record of 11-1-0 overall and 5-0-0 in conference, showcased their dominance by scoring twice in both the first and second halves, securing their eighth consecutive victory.

Oregon had entered the game having already faced the toughest schedule in the Pac-12 and the 11th most difficult schedule in the entire NCAA. It is likely that their schedule ranking will move into the top 10 following their road match against the defending NCAA champions on Sunday.

UCLA Controls Both Halves

UCLA took control early, finding the back of the net in the 16th and 24th minutes of the first half. The Bruins continued their scoring prowess in the second half, adding goals in the 46th and 72nd minutes.

Oregon had an excellent opportunity to score just before halftime when a deflected ball found its way to Ajanae Respass inside UCLA’s penalty area. However, her shot ended up deflecting off the side of a Bruin defender.

Oregon continues to hold a competition for goalkeeper. Maddy Goldberg started the match in the goal for the Ducks and made five saves, Leah Parsons took over in the second half and recorded four saves.

Up Next:

Oregon (0-11-2) will host the Arizona State Sun Devils Friday at 7 pm.