Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle WA

When: 12:30PM PDT

Watch: ABC

335 days, my fine feathered friends. For 335 days we have heard the barking of dogs from the north who think the Pac-12 is theirs for the taking.

Today is the day we find out if their bark is worse than their bite.

Respect each other, respect any guests who join us, keep the site policies in mind at all times, and let the hate flow.

HUCK THE FUSKIES!!!

GO DUCKS!!!