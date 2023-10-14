Oregon Football vs Washington: Game Recap

The #8 Ducks stormed into Montlake looking to avenge last season’s home loss on the #7 Washington Huskies. In a battle dubbed the Cascade Clash by someone at ESPN, which should be a thing if it wasn’t already, Oregon brought back the eggshell/mud spatter/oreo milkshake unis for the primetime showdown.

Here’s how it went down…

1st Half

Washington got the ball first putting Michael Penix Jr and the Husky passing offense on the field with the first chance to strike. A quick first down on the ground was followed by a false start penalty, a throw for no gain and a pair of batted passes forcing the punt.

Bo Nix in his 53rd career start tried to get things going for the ducks in a hostile road environment. Oregon looked to be struggling with the noise after a pair of nothing plays and a false start stalled the drive for a 3-and-out.

A defensive offsides gave Penix a free play to connect on a deep shot into Oregon territory, followed immediately by a TD pass to Giles Jackson. The extra point gave the Huskies the early 7-0 lead.

Oregon’s next drive was off to a rough start when a holding penalty saw them starting from their own 10. A nice catch and run by Troy Franklin gave them a 1st down and some breathing room. A pair of tough runs by Bucky Irving and a QB keeper kept the drive alive. Helped by an unsportsmanlike conduct call against Washington and an up-tempo pace, the ducks got on the board with a 12-yard scamper up the middle from Irving. Patrick Herbert took a direct snap and dashed in for the successful 2-point conversion to give the Ducks the lead 8-7.

The huskies next drive marched down the field for another touchdown pass, this time to Jaylen Polk, going ahead 14-8.

The next drive nearly stalled before a nifty scramble by Nix converted a long 3rd down. A dart to Tez Johnson put the ducks in the red zone where Nix fired a laser to Herbert for the tight end’s first receiving TD of the season. Ducks went on top 15-14.

The drive: 9 plays, 76 yards, 3:56 off the clock



The drive: 9 plays, 76 yards, 3:56 off the clock

Washington’s next drive featured string of completions to move the ball into Oregon territory and a receiver pass moved it into the red zone. A rushing touchdown and 2 point conversion made the score 22-15.

Oregon’s took over looking like another march down the field until a sack put the ducks behind the sticks and they were forced to settle for a 46-yard Camden Lewis field goal. Huskies lead 22-18.

With time running out in the first half the huskies looked to extend their lead. Great work by the Duck defensive line caused a few tipped incompletions and throw aways before Penix would throw just his third interception of the year into the hands of Jahlil Florence.

Stepping into the moment!@jahlilflorence with the pick late in the half.#GoDucks



Stepping into the moment!

Oregon would take over at midfield with under a minute in the half and 2 timeouts. A quick strike to Franklin, a gash by Irving, and a catch and run by Tez Johnson had the Ducks 1st and goal from the 10 yard line with 21 seconds and a timeout. Another catch by Johnson set the ducks with 3rd and goal from the 3 but Traeshon Holden couldn’t haul in the catch and a 4th down heave to the endzone was batted harmlessly out of bounds to end the half.

2nd Half

Oregon got the ball back to start the second half and a costly holding penalty prevented any momentum building. The Ducks punted and Washington took over from their own 35.

It would be the Husky run game that got things going before a defensive pass interference penalty put the ball into Oregon territory. Rome Odunze hauled in the TD catch over Dontae Manning on the play immediately following both Florence and Tysheem Johnson go down with injuries. Huskies go up 29-18

Irving and James would pound the rock down the field between short passes to get in the red zone. Oregon would go for it 4th and 3 from the Washington 8 but the pass to Franklin hit the turf for the turnover on downs. The defense would rally to force a 3-and-out and give Nix a chance to get back in the game.

It wouldn’t take long before he connected to Franklin on a 30-yard TD. Another successful 2-pt conversion cut the lead to 3. Ducks trail 29-26.

Another 3-and-out put the Ducks back in business from their own 20. James converted 3rd and short before Nix went 49 yards to Franklin to set up another red zone attempt. James would punch it in 2 plays later from 10 yards out to take the lead 33-29.

A decent return on the kick-off put the dangerous Husky offense on the field at their own 40. The Oregon defense continued to be aggressive, but a costly defensive pass interference penalty put the Huskies in the red zone. A solid defensive stand saw the Huskies going for it on 4th and 6 from the 11. A diving catch by Jackson set them up with 1st and goal. A fumble at the 1 (that might have been a touchback) prevented the easy touchdown and would force another 4th down attempt from the 1. The Ducks swarmed the carrier to take possession at their own 2.

Looking to milk a little more than 6 minutes of the clock, the Ducks were in no hurry to push the ball down the field. Some tough runs and timely completions set up a huge third down toss to Franklin that put the ball out to the 46. In an attempt to ice the game, Lanning went for it on 4th and 3 from midfield, but the incomplete pass and turnover on downs gave Washington a chance to drive for the win.

A single play put the Huskies in the red zone. The next play gave them the lead 36-33 on a connection to Odunze. The Ducks got the ball back with 1:38 on the clock and 1 timeout to try and drive 75 yards.

Washington was content to sit back ag give up short routes as the Ducks tried to move at least into field goal range. A completion to Terrence Ferguson put them in field goal range with 1st down at the Washington 25. A pair of incompletions brough Lewis on for the field goal to send it to overtime. The kick was wide right giving the Huskies the win.

Key Performers

Bo Nix finished 33-44 for 337 yards and 2 TDs. Bucky Irving had 22 carries for 127 yards and 1 TD with Jordan James adding 63 yards and a score on 11 carries. Troy Franklin nabbed 8 catches for 154 yards and a score.

The Ducks will be back home Oct 21 to face the Washington State Cougars.