Oregon Women’s Tennis Completes ITA Northwest Regional

Ducks Women’s Tennis was back in action this weekend for the Northwest Regional Championship tournament hosted by Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. All eight team members competed in either doubles, or both doubles and singles competition on Friday October 13. Doubles play began with a round of 64 teams, including 4 Duck pairs. Half of these teams would advance to the round of 32 later in the day, where the No 56 ranked duo of Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral (the only ranked entry for Oregon in the tournament) as well as the pair of Candela Aparisi and Karin Young defeated their opponents from Pacific and University of Portland. In singles play four of seven competitors made it out of the initial round of 128, but in the round of 64 only Aparisi and Luescher won their matches to continue on to Saturday.

Opening competition on Saturday, both doubles teams triumphed over pairs from Pacific and University of Portland once again. Aparisi was defeated by No. 118 ranked Valencia Xu of Stanford in straight sets in singles play. Luescher continued on by defeating San Jose State’s Duru Durgu, 6-1 and 6-3. Her run in singles competition ended in the round of 16 at the hands of Stanford’s No. 54 Alexis Blokhina in straight sets.

The dual dynamic Ducks doubles duos advanced to the tournament quarterfinals on Sunday. Luescher and Martinez Moral defeated Misaki Kobayashi and Carolina Piferi of Fresno State, 8-3. Even more satisfying was the victory of Aparisi and Young over Washington’s Erika Matsuda and Dariya Detkovskaya, 8-6 (take that huskies!). Luescher and Martinez Moral took on the top pair of the draw in the quarterfinals, No. 9 Jessica Alsola and Katya Wiersholm of Cal. The Ducks gave good account of themselves but ultimately fell 8-6. Stanford’s No. 60 pair of Connie Ma and Alexandra Yepifanova ended the tournament for Aparisi and Young as well, 8-1.

WSU, whom Oregon had faced in the Duck invitational last week, advanced to quarterfinals in both the singles and doubles brackets. Washington had a duo advance to the to the semifinals, with their best result in the singles being a quarterfinals birth. Stanford and Cal dominated the weekend, with many players advancing deep into the tournament in both doubles and singles play. Cal qualified multiple players for the ITA National Fall Championships, with Hannah Viller Moeller winning both the singles and doubles tournaments (with partner Mao Mushika). Stanford’s Connie Ma was Moeller’s opponent in both finals (along with partner Alexandra Yepifanova in the doubles), but as runner up only qualified for the singles tournament at the Fall Championships.

With no finalists in the regional championship, Oregon did not qualify any competitors for the ITA Fall National tournament. The team will take part in the SDSU Invitational from November 3 to November 5.