Softball stays busy with Sock Drive

After playing a game for Maui relief to begin the month, Oregon softball continued its fall ball with two double headers this past weekend.

Fortunately, none of them went down to the wire. In fact, the Ducks breezed through the competition, winning by a combined 47-3.

On Saturday afternoon they took care of Boise State 10-0, and followed that up with a 5-0 win over Western Washington. On Sunday they went on a batting rampage in a 22-1 victory over College of the Siskiyous, and finished with a 10-2 rout of Oregon Tech.

While not exactly the most competitive of ventures, it was the principal behind the games that was the important thing.

Similar to the canned food drive benefiting hunger for Spring Football, Fall Softball allowed free admission for fans who showed up with, you guessed it, socks!

As the weather gets colder there are a bevy of less fortunate people that are in need of some foot warmth. The fans certainly responded as they filed into The Jane with over a thousand pairs of cushy cotton goodness.