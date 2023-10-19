Duck Cross Country: Racing into the Postseason

Linfield Harrier Classic

Katie Clute and Elliott Cook claimed individual victories on September 1 at the season-opening Linfield Harrier Classic. The Oregon teams showcased their potential with five top-five individual performances, resulting in both squads securing runner-up positions in the team standings.

Clute made an impressive collegiate debut by navigating the 4K course at Joe Dancer Park in 13:26.6. She led the charge for the Ducks, securing a 1-2-4 finish alongside teammates Anika Thompson and Melissa Berry, who clocked in at 13:29.3 and 13:30.9, respectively, with Berry serving as the team’s third scorer. Completing the Women of Oregon’s top five were Allura Markow (14:18.1), another UO freshman, in 17th place, and Kendall Martin (14:46.7) in 27th overall.

In the men’s race, Cook emerged as the victor in the 6K, crossing the finish line in 18:17.3, with a lead of more than two seconds over the runner-up, Eliason Kabasenche of Portland. This marked Cook’s first win in his UO cross country career. His teammate, Kutoven Stevens, joined him in the top five, securing the fourth position with a time of 18:25.5 during his debut in the lineup.

Luke Affolder and Benjamin Balazs delivered strong performances, finishing in 12th and 13th places, respectively. Affolder, who had also been third in the team lineup at the previous season’s opener, posted a 6K time of 18:33.3, while Balazs, in his UO debut, crossed the line in 18:36.5. In another notable Oregon feat, Matthew Erickson (18:51.0) and Vincent Mestler (18:53.6) secured the 19th and 20th positions, respectively.

Results

Women of Oregon

1. Kate Clute – 13:26.6 (1)

2. Anika Thompson – 13:29.3 (2)

4. Melissa Berry – 13:30.9 (4)

17. Allura Markow – 14:18.1 (14)

27. Kendall Martin – 14:46.7 (19)

Men of Oregon

1. Elliott Cook – 18:17.3 (1)

4. Kutoven Stevens – 18:25.5 (4)

12. Luke Affolder – 18:33.3 (10)

13. Ben Balazs – 18:36.5 (11)

19. Matthew Erickson – 18:51.0 (15)

20. Vincent Mestler – 18:53.6 (16)

Team Standings (top five)

Women’s 4K

1. Oregon State – 36

2. Oregon – 40

3. Seattle U – 77

4. Portland – 88

5. Portland State – 135

Men’s 6K

1. Portland – 23

2. Oregon – 41

3. Corban – 98

4. Seattle U – 124

5. Linfield - 163

Bill Dellinger Invitational

The Oregon cross country teams collectively achieved four remarkable top-10 individual finishes, culminating in second-place team standings for both on September 22. Making their season debuts at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield, Quincy Norman claimed the second spot in the men’s 8K race, while Eugene native Maddy Elmore led the UO women with a seventh-place performance.

Norman conquered the 8K course in a swift 23:43.8, securing the runner-up position. His progress from the previous year was evident as he transitioned from 13th to a stellar second place, shaving more than 15 seconds off his time. His teammate Elliott Cook, who had claimed the win three weeks earlier, finished seventh.

The men’s top-five contingent was completed by Abdinasir Hussein (24:16.4) at 20th overall, Ben Balazs (24:18.8) at 22nd, and Kutoven Stevens (24:23.9) at 29th. The UO men further solidified their performance with Joshua Schumacher (24:26.0) breaking into the top 30 in his debut for Oregon.

On the women’s side, Elmore and returning All-American Izzy Thornton-Bott secured the seventh and ninth positions, while Anika Thompson crossed the line in 11th place as the Ducks’ third runner. Elmore, who had ranked 16th in the same meet the previous season, achieved a time of 20:12.7, cementing her status as the team’s top performer. Thornton-Bott completed the course in 20:23.0, while Thompson marked her first Dellinger appearance since 2021 with a time of 20:36.9.

The team’s top five also featured Katie Clute clocking in at 20:50.1, a solid follow-up to her victory at the season-opening meet, Klaudia Kazimierska (21:10.5) in her debut for the season, finishing at 25th and 34th overall, respectively.

Additionally, unattached runners showcased their prowess. In the men’s race, three UO runners competing unattached delivered top-10 performances, with Simeon Birnbaum (third/23:44.1), Josh Edwards (fourth/23:45.2), and Archie Noakes (10th/24:06.2). Among the UO women, Emilie Girard (22nd/20:44.9) and Victoria Patterson (24th/20:49.7) also competed unattached, further highlighting their strong performances in the race.

Results

Women of Oregon

7. Maddy Elmore – 20:12.7 (7)

9. Izzy Thornton-Bott – 20:23.0 (9)

11. Anika Thompson – 20:36.9 (11)

25. Katie Clute – 20:50.1 (22)

34. Klaudia Kazimierska – 21:10.5 (29)

38. Tatum Miller – 21:16.7 (32)

40. Ella Nelson – 21:16.9 (34)

81. Kendall Martin – 22:02.1

Men of Oregon

2. Quincy Norman – 23:43.8 (2)

7. Elliott Cook – 24:00.6 (4)

20. Abdinasir Hussein – 24:16.4 (14)

22. Benjamin Balasz – 24:18.8 (16)

29. Kutoven Stevens – 24:23.9 (22)

30. Josh Schumacher – 24:26.0 (23)

33. Rheinhardt Harrison – 24:27.0 (26)

79. Luke Affolder – 25:17.8

90. Vincent Mestler – 25:26.5

92. Matthew Erickson – 25:28.8

Team Standings (top five)

Women’s 6K

1. #6 BYU – 42

2. #7 Oregon – 78

3. Cal Poly – 122

4. #17 Oregon State – 148

5. UC Riverside – 164

Men’s 8K

1. Cal Poly – 4

2. #15 Oregon – 58

3. UC Riverside – 138

4. Idaho – 144

5. Cal – 162

XC-23 Pre-Nationals

Maddy Elmore, delivered an impressive performance at the XC-23 Pre Nationals meet held at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Virginia on Oct 14. In the team competition, the 17th-ranked UO women showcased their strength by placing five runners in the top 40, securing a fourth-place finish with a total of 117 points.

During the early stages of the race, Elmore expertly navigated the pack, steadily advancing and breaking into the top 10 by the 3K mark. Her determination paid off as she climbed to the second position, maintaining her hold on it as she crossed the finish line in 19:47.0, all while enduring rainy conditions. Elmore has consistently led the UO team in the past two races.

Following Elmore, Izzy Thornton-Bott and Klaudia Kazimierska were the 2nd and 3rd Duck runners to cross the finish line, securing the 14th and 26th positions, respectively. Thornton-Bott clocked an impressive 6K time of 20:15.9, marking her second top-15 performance of the season. Meanwhile, Kazimierska, who had been the team’s fifth runner at the Dellinger, demonstrated improvement by finishing in 20:37.7 during Saturday’s race, enhancing her scoring position.

Completing the Ducks’ top-five lineup were Katie Clute and Ella Nelson. Clute, a freshman has consistently been among the team’s top four performers in the first three races of her career, finishing with a time of 20:49.0. Just behind her, Nelson was less than half a second adrift from her teammate, showcasing the team’s depth and determination.

Results

Women of Oregon

2. Maddy Elmore – 19:47.0 (2)

14. Izzy Thornton-Bott – 20:15.9 (14)

26. Klaudia Kazimierska – 20:37.7 (26)

38. Katie Clute – 20:49.0 (37)

39. Ella Nelson – 20:49.4 (38)

53. Tatum Miller – 21:02.5 (52)

68. Anika Thompson – 21:13.2 (66)

163. Allura Markow – 22:16.8 (—)

Team Standings (top five)

Women’s 6K

1. #6 BYU – 32

2. #19 Arkansas – 90

3. #7 Virginia – 104

4. #17 OREGON – 117

5. Tennessee – 135

Up Next

The Ducks head into the 2023 Pac-12 Championships in University Place, WA on October 27.