Quack Fix 10-2-23: Whole Lot of Hate Week

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Washington at Oregon Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

What they’re saying nationally, in Palo Alto after No. 9 Oregon beat Stanford

Report Card: Ducks enter the bye week with an impressive GPA for the season

Errors Haunt Ducks In Top-10 Matchup

LOOK: Ducks unveil ‘Mighty Oregon’ throwback jerseys to be worn later this year

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

