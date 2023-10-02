Filed under: Quack Fix 10-2-23: Whole Lot of Hate Week Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Oct 2, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 10-2-23: Whole Lot of Hate Week Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports What they’re saying nationally, in Palo Alto after No. 9 Oregon beat Stanford Report Card: Ducks enter the bye week with an impressive GPA for the season Errors Haunt Ducks In Top-10 Matchup LOOK: Ducks unveil ‘Mighty Oregon’ throwback jerseys to be worn later this year HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Soccer: Oregon Shows Spark, Falls Short Twice at Home This Week on ATQ #6 Oregon Volleyball Loses To #7 Washington State Oregon Volleyball: Ducks Defeat Washington Oregon @ Stanford Football Game Recap Oregon Football Vs. Stanford Game Thread Loading comments...
