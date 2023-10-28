Football Game Thread: Oregon @ Utah

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT

When: 12:30pm PST

Watch: FOX

With only a single conference loss so far, both teams enter this game with legitimate championship aspirations. ESPN’s Game Day is in town and the MUSS will be in full force.

Study what to expect from Utah with hythloday1’s film breakdown, and take a stroll down memory lane with a refresher on the series between the two schools so far.

Will the Ducks win their first high stakes road game of the season? Which will be greater: the number of points scored by Utah’s offense, or the number of times the broadcast mentions that the Utes QB is former walk-on who grew up on a pig farm?

Let’s find out!