Filed under: Quack Fix 10-6-23: BIG TEN ain't ready for the Ducks! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Oct 6, 2023, 6:59am PDT

BIG TEN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE MATCHUPS FOR 2024-28
Dan Lanning shares Oregon's plan for recruiting over bye week
Oregon Ducks Football: Navigating the Storm of October
Another offseason of change ushers in Oregon's 14th season under Dana Altman

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY
