 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 10-9-23: Prepping for Hate Week

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Oregon at Stanford Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ducks land Sione Laulea as No. 1 JUCO CB commits to Ducks

Oregon announces the addition of Jesse Zarzuela to the men’s basketball program

Mario Cristobal failed to take knee late in similar game at Oregon

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Announces Seattle As Week 7 Destination

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...