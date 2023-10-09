Volleyball takes care of Utah, prepares for Arizona schools

It wasn’t a clean sweep on Sunday, but it was still a dominant performance by Oregon Volleyball.

The Ducks improved to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in conference by defeating Utah in four sets to get out of the Rocky Mountain schools unscathed.

Save for a rather confusing home loss to Washington State, the Ducks have been downright dominant in conference so far, as three of their wins have been clean sweeps and the other two were 3-1 set wins. In its victories so far, nobody in conference has been able to take Oregon to the full five sets.

After wrapping up the first set 25-16, Oregon fell to a Utah rally in the second set 21-25. But the Ducks made easy work of the Utes after that, winning the next two sets 25-17 and 25-16.

Mimi Colyer turned in yet another impressive stat line with five blocks, an ace, and leading the Ducks with 15 kills.

Gabby Gonzalez had 2 aces to add to her 11 kills, and Morgan Lewis and kara McGhee each had five blocks along with 11 and seven kills respectively.

Oregon returns to Eugene to welcome in the Arizona schools next. The Sunday matchup with #19 Arizona State will provide the Ducks with a Top 25 opponent for the first time since they defeated #8 Pittsburgh back in September.

Defeating the Sun Devils will help solidify Oregon as the clear cut leader of the Pac-12 and further their case for a top seed in the NCAA Volleyball tournament.