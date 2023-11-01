Oregon Sports Weekend Roundup: October 27-31

Cross Country - Pac-12 Championships

Both the men’s and women’s Cross Country teams had top five finishes in the conference championship meet at Chambers Creek Regional Park in Washington on Friday October 27. In the men’s 8K, runners for first place Stanford and second place Washington were the first 4 to finish. Oregon’s Elliot Cook, Josh Edwards, and Quincy Norman came in 5 through 7 to pace the Ducks. The men of Oregon finished 3rd out the field of 9 teams competing, well ahead of 4th place Colorado. The Ducks finished 4th out of 12 in the women’s 6K, only 1 point behind 3rd place Colorado. The women of Washington and Stanford took 1st and 2nd place, respectively. Oregon’s Maddy Elmore finished 4th overall to lead the Ducks and Izzy Thornton-Bott came in 11th. Oregon’s next four runners finished from 22nd to 28th place.

Both teams will continue post season competition at the NCAA West Regional Championships in Sacramento, CA on Friday November 10. The top two men’s and women’s teams will secure bids to the NCAA Championship Meet in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday November 18.

Men’s Tennis - SoCal Intercollegiate Championships

With star Quinn Vandecasteele preparing for the ITA National Championships beginning today in San Diego, CA Oregon sent 4 players to the LA tournament. In the singles competition, Matthew Burton made it through the qualifying rounds on Thursday but was eliminated in the first round of the main draw on Friday by SMU’s Jerry Barton. Vlad Brezau opened competition on Friday with a win over San Diegos Christian Kuehne, before falling to USC’s Lodewijk Weststrate.

Doubles play was more successful for the Ducks. The duos of Brezau and Lenn Luemkemann along with Burton and Lachlan Robertson made it past the qualifying rounds with victories over pairs from Boise State and Arizona, respectively. Brezau and Luemkemann ran out of steam in the round of 16 of the main draw, falling to a pair from San Diego. Burton and Robertson reached the quarterfinals by doing their best “O”-dysseus impression and defeating a pair of USC Trojans on Friday. By Saturday they were lost in in the blue and a duo of bucking Broncos from Boise State eliminated them in the quarterfinals.

The men’s team will be competing again this weekend starting Friday November 3 at the Jack Kramer Invitational in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.

Men’s Golf - Cal Poly Invitational

The men’s golf team finished the fall competition schedule with their best finish of the year so far in Carmel, CA. The team was in first place after day one at -8, two strokes ahead of second place UCLA. But the Bruins were the spookier team on Halloween, finishing three strokes under the Ducks to take the tournament at -14. Oregon came in second at -13, ahead of third place Ohio State at -10. Cal struggled on day 1 but had the best round of the entire tournament on day 2 shooting 11 under par to finish in fourth place with a total of -9. The last two Pac-12 teams in the field of 15 rounded out the top five as Oregon State and USC ended tied at -6 apiece. Nate Stember led the Ducks at 8 under followed by Gregory Solhaug at 6 under par, tied for 1st place and 5th place among individual players, respectively. The team will look to maintain their momentum when play resumes in the spring.