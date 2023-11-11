Oregon vs USC Football Game Thread

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

When: 7:30PM PST

Watch: FOX

USC comes into Autzen reeling from losing two out of their last three games, and barely escaped the same Cal team Oregon ran out of the stadium last week.

Read up on the history between the these two schools.

Get ready for the game with hythloday’s preview.

Will Caleb Williams channel Prince Hector while the Ducks’ best fail to show themselves? Or will Oregon avenge itself for the love of the conference they felt forced to abandon?

As hard as it is to stay up for Pac-12 After Dark, at least we don’t have to spend the night in a wooden horse!