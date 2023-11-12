Duck Volleyball Splits Matches with Bay Area Schools

Rally Falls Short Against Stanford

In a hard-fought match, the No. 6 Oregon volleyball team staged a remarkable comeback after facing a 0-2 match deficit against fourth-ranked Stanford. Despite forcing a fifth set, the Ducks fell just short on Thursday night. Morgan Lewis delivered an outstanding performance, leading all players with 19 kills, tying her career high, while Hannah Pukis orchestrated a trio of UO double-doubles with 48 assists and 11 digs.

Stanford secured the victory with set scores of 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, and 15-12.

Morgan Lewis showcased efficiency from the right side, hitting an impressive .405 (19-4-37) against the Cardinal. This marked her ninth match with double-digit kills paired with a .300 or higher hitting percentage. Mimi Colyer and Gabby Gonzales also contributed significantly with 14 and 10 kills, respectively.

Hannah Pukis recorded her 5,000th career assist with her 17th assist of the match. As one of just two active setters in the NCAA to surpass this milestone, Pukis now holds 2,154 assists as a Duck, ranking 10th on the program’s career list.

Defensively, senior libero Georgia Murphy tied her season high with 18 digs, joined by Pukis, Colyer (13), and Gonzales (15) in double figures. Elise Ferreira made a notable impact at the service line, delivering a season-high four aces, including two crucial ones in a late fifth-set push.

S2 | ORE 15, CAL 4 (CAL 1-0)



11-point lead on 11-11 third block of the day for Neal#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/oBioc8KClK — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 11, 2023

In the third set, the Ducks responded strongly after dropping the first two sets, securing a lead that Stanford couldn’t overcome. Lewis and the team’s solid performance forced a fifth set, showcasing their determination and skill on the court.

The decisive fifth set saw Stanford taking an early lead with a four-point run. Although the Ducks fought valiantly, Stanford maintained control, ultimately securing the win. Despite the loss, Oregon’s resilience was evident throughout the match.

Cal Unable to Hold Off Duck Rally

After failing to overcome the early deficit against Stanford, the Ducks volleyball team displayed resilience and determination in a thrilling five-set victory against Cal at Haas Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. Senior Kara McGhee closed it out for Oregon with six of her match-high 18 kills in the decisive fifth set, including the final point of the day. With the win, the Ducks now boast a 22-5 record for the season, including 12-4 in Pac-12 play.

Despite dropping the first and third sets, Oregon secured a 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13 triumph, extending their winning streak against Cal to eight consecutive matches. Notably, this marked the first five-setter in the head-to-head since the 2013 season.

McGhee’s stellar performance included a remarkable .452 hitting percentage for the match, with a standout .769 figure (10-0-13) over the final two sets. Teammates Gabby Gonzales and Morgan Lewis contributed significantly, each recording 14 kills, with Gonzales achieving a double-double with 12 digs. Lewis, with six kills on nine swings in the fourth set, played a crucial role in the Ducks’ comeback.

Colby Neal registered a career-high nine blocks against Cal, complemented by McGhee’s seven in the match. Senior libero Georgia Murphy demonstrated her defensive prowess with a team-high 17 digs, coupled with seven assists.

S5 | ORE 5, CAL 1 (Tied 2-2)



Three early kills by McGhee #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2RPYYlkj3x — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 11, 2023

In the decisive fifth set, the Ducks seized an early lead, winning the first four points, including two kills by McGhee. Although Cal fought back and tied the score at 13-all, a strategic timeout by UO head coach Matt Ulmer proved instrumental. Following the timeout, McGhee and Lewis combined for a decisive block, and McGhee secured the victory with her career-high 18th kill.

Up Next

Oregon’s road trip continues into the desert. They will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe on Nov 17 and roll into Tucson on Nov 19 to face the Arizona Wildcats.