MBB: 2-0 Ducks prepare for upcoming road trip

After a solid opening victory against Georgia, Oregon Men’s Basketball returned home even more banged up.

Already missing blue-chip freshmen Jackson Shelstad and Mookie Cook, Oregon went to battle against the Montana Grizzlies sans N’Faly Dante and Jessie Zarzuela, who started in the opener.

Shorthanded, yes, but Oregon was able to pull away from the Grizz late and secure a 75-61 victory at home that put them at 2-0.

Nate Bittle, one of five Ducks in double figures, led Oregon with 17 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. With the game tied at 50 in the second half, the Ducks outscored Montana 25-11 to close the game.

Oregon, healing from a bevy of injuries, will host Tennessee State on Friday evening before embarking on their first real road trip of the season as they travel down to Tallahassee for the second of a home-and-home against Florida A&M, who they beat last year in Eugene.

The Ducks will stay put in the Sunshine State for Thanksgiving weekend as they participate in the Emerald Coast Classic, opening up against Santa Clara on November 24th then facing the winner of Ohio State and Alabama the following day.

Oregon then returns home to begin December with a matchup against future Big 10 foe Michigan, who the Ducks last beat in Ann Arbor in 2019.

Down to only eight available scholarship players against Montana, health will be a top priority for Oregon moving forward.