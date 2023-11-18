Oregon Football Game Thread: Ducks Vs. Sun Devils

When: 11/18/23 @1:00 pm PT

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Watch: FOX

The Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12) today in their first meeting since 2019. You can refresh yourself on the series history here, courtesy of ATQ’s tristanh.

The Ducks have not won in Tempe since 2015, having lost their last two in the desert in 2017 and 2019.

In spite of injury and other woes that first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has been facing, the Sun Devils are on a bit of an uptick. They have won two of their last three games. Three weeks ago, ASU beat WSU in the desert, then were clobbered by Utah in SLC, and bounced back last week to defeat UCLA - a game that might prove to be the catalyst that shows Chip Kelly the door.

Everyone has dings and bumps at this time of the year, but the overall health of this Oregon team has been very good this season and should be a huge factor in Oregon’s goal to run the table after the loss to Washington. The Ducks are motivated; and how can they not be motivated when they hear their coach announcing this to the nation?

Please note: This is likely a first-half game thread, and the second-half thread will open shortly before halftime.