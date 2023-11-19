Oregon Volleyball Sweeps Arizona Again

The Arizona Wildcats (8-21, 3-15 Pac-12) were swept by the Oregon Ducks when the teams last played in MKA on Friday, Oct. 13th.

It was Friday the 13th all over again for the Wildcats.

The Ducks swept Arizona 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.

The first set wasn’t a slow start for Oregon as much as it was Arizona trying to keep themselves in the set. They did so with good defense and some well-placed kills that found Oregon weak spots.

Oregon did not start slow, but instead needed some time to get in the flow of their game. Today’s game is where Gabby Gonzales took the lead with kills that the Wildcats had trouble defending all game.

S1 | ORE 20, ARZ 19



It's Gabby again #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/zN24YRtkHM — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 19, 2023

Tied at 20-20, a 5-1 run would be all that the Ducks would need to take the set and the lead in the match.

Much the same as the first match in Eugene, Arizona fell off in the second set and had no answers for the barrage of weapons that the Ducks launched at them. There was also great second effort by Oregon such as this kill by Karson Bacon, who definitely made her presence felt today:

Oregon went on a 9-0 run mid-set, and set two was as good as over.

S2 | ORE 17, ARZ 8 (UO 1-0)



Make that 11 of the next 13 including eight in a row.



Timeout Arizona. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/PFeBgb8cKk — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 19, 2023

The Ducks jumped ahead in the third set and led by as much as eight points, but Arizona crept back in the latter third of the set. It was not quite enough, however, and although the Wildcats fought off three match points, Oregon was able to come out with the win.

Sofi Maldonado Diaz was the leading scorer for AZ with 14 kills. The Wildcats hit .144 on the match with three SA and five SE.

1️⃣1️⃣-0️⃣-1️⃣2️⃣



That’s kills-errors-attacks to you



Karson Bacon ties the UO single-match record with a .917 hitting percentage in Sunday’s sweep at Arizona.



Mirrored the mark first set by Serena Warner vs Washington State in 2014#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/TJbceNjNKg — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 19, 2023

Oregon hit much better this game, ending with .425. They knocked in five SA, but had 11 services errors.

Gabby Gonzales led the attack with 15 kills, followed by Karson Bacon’s incredible 11 kills on 12 attempts. Hannah Pukis had 35 assists, and Georgia Murphy led the defense with nine digs.

Oregon volleyball (24-5, 14-4 Pac-12) has a quick turnaround for their final home game of the regular season vs. USC. That game will be played on Tuesday, 11/21, at 6:00 pm PT and can be seen on Pac-12 Insider.