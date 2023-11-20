Men’s Basketball Pulls Away From TSU, Prepares for FLA A&M

The men of Oregon defeated Tennessee State University at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday November 17. The Tigers shot a respectable 50% from the floor and used a strong defensive sequence to go on a 16-5 run late in the 1st half to close within 3 points. The Ducks stretched the lead out to 48-40 at the intermission, but had looked far from dominant against their smaller school opponents. The drama disappeared from the game quickly beginning at the 17:48 mark of the 2nd half when Jadrian Tracey’s 3 pointer began a 20-2 run for Oregon. Tennessee State never got closer than 20 points after this, and the Ducks cruised to a 92-67 victory. The 92 points is the most for Oregon since the 2021 season.

The Ducks continue to have to navigate a difficult injury situation. Senior center N’Faly Dante, along with freshmen Jackson Shelstad and Mookie Cook were unavailable against the Tigers. Oregon made up for the lack of star power with production off the bench. Mahamadou Diawara, Mahamadou Diawara, and Kario Oquendo led the team with 5 rebounds apiece. Tracey paced the Ducks scoring 15 points, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Five other players scored double digit points, including starting guard Keeshawn Barthelemy who also led the team in assists with 6. Oregon shot an impressive 9 of 20 from 3-point range held the edge in rebounds, turnovers, penalties, and free throws.

Next Up: @ Florida A&M

Where: Tallahassee, FL

When: Monday November 20, 5:00PM PST

Watch: ESPN+

The Ducks begin a three game week in the sunshine state tonight. The team will head to Niceville for the Emerald Coast Classic on Black Friday, where they will open with Santa Clara.

Follow along with all the action against Rattlers here.

Go Ducks!