Cross Country: Duck Women Claim Top 10 Finish at NCAA Championships

The Oregon women’s cross-country team turned in a 10th-place team finish at the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships held at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. This marks the Ducks’ first top-10 national finish since the 2018 season. Senior Izzy Thornton-Bott, in her final race for the Ducks, secured her status as a two-time cross country All-American by finishing in 40th place.

Initially positioned in 11th place at the halfway mark, the UO women maintained this spot at the 4K and 5K checkpoints. However, they strategically gained ground in the final 1,000 meters, ultimately securing a top-10 finish, a significant improvement from their 14th-place finish in the previous season in Stillwater, Okla.

Thornton-Bott, part of a six-woman pack, crossed the finish line in 20:06.7, narrowly securing the final All-American certificate by out-leaning Laura Pellicoro of Portland by one-tenth of a second. Maddy Elmore, the second UO runner, just missed a top-50 finish by two places, posting a time of 20:13.5, a notable improvement from her 72nd-place finish in 2022.

Anika Thompson and Katie Clute continued to contribute as the team’s third and fourth finishers, respectively, in their NCAA Championships debuts. Thompson finished 104th overall with a time of 20:41.9, while Clute closely followed in 111th place with a time of 20:44.4. Klaudia Kazimierska rounded out the top five for the Ducks, finishing in 134th place with a time of 20:54.4.

Impressively, Clute and Kazimierska made significant progress, collectively gaining 45 spots from the 5K split to the finish. The rest of Oregon’s top seven included Harper McClain (21:39.5; 206th) and Tatum Miller, making her NCAA debut with a time of 22:16.4 and finishing in 236th place.

The lone runner from Oregon in the Men’s race, junior Elliott Cook made his NCAA debut, finishing 114th overall with a time of 30:40.4. Cook, an All-Pac-12 and all-region runner, qualified for the NCAA Championships with his 10th-place finish at the NCAA West Regional in Sacramento.

NCAA Championships

Full Meet Results

Women of Oregon

40. Izzy Thornton-Bott – 20:06.7 (29)

52. Maddy Elmore – 20:13.5 (39)

104. Anika Thompson – 20:41.9 (78)

111. Katie Clute – 20:44.4 (85)

134. Klaudia Kazimierska – 20:54.4 (104)

206. Harper McClain – 21:39.5 (171)

236. Tatum Miller – 22:16.4 (201)

Team Standings (top 10)

Women’s 6K

1. NC State – 123

2. Northern Arizona – 124

3. Oklahoma State – 156

4. Notre Dame – 237

5. Florida – 268

6. Tennessee – 294

7. Alabama – 314

8. Washington – 323

9. Arkansas – 329

10. Oregon – 335