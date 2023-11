Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

When: 5:30pm PT

Watch: FOX

Oregon State is 8-3, with losses to Wazzu, Arizona, and last week to UW.

Oregon is 10-1 and needs to win this game to make it to the final Pac-12 championship game, a rematch against UW to possible avenge their only loss of the season.

ATQ’s coverage: