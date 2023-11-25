Oregon Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Santa Clara

Oregon men’s basketball traveled this weekend to Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic, and dropped their first match to the Santa Clara Broncos, 82-88.

Unfortunately, in what has become a recurring theme to the early season in Ducks basketball for several years, Oregon finds themselves without key players due to injury.

Oregon centers Nate Bittle (wrist) and N’Faly Dante (knee) underwent successful surgeries this week, per UO.

Bittle will be reevaluated in eight weeks. Dante will be reevaluated in four weeks. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 24, 2023

We did see the first play of the season from Jackson Shelstad, Oregon’s 4* freshman guard, who has been overcoming a preseason knee injury.

The Ducks fell into an early hole with poor shooting in the first half, but were able to narrow the gap mid-first period with some help from Shelstad.

The freshman provides an immediate spark, netting his first three attempts for 8 points.



UO 15, SC 16 | 1H, 10:57.

@CBSSports#GoDucks x @JacksonShelstad pic.twitter.com/O0MiR6hnxQ — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) November 25, 2023

Oregon’s shooting betrayed them, however, and they closed the half down 34-39. The Ducks only mustered 38.7% shooting to 51.7% from the Broncos. Santa Clara also had an edge on the board, 19-14.

Oregon rode an 8-0 run early in the 2nd period to take a 46-44 lead, but would not be able to maintain it.

A five-point run gives the Ducks their first lead of the game! #GoDucks



48-46, Ducks.



@CBSSports pic.twitter.com/zbkIQVyPTt — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) November 25, 2023

The Ducks’ shooting woes appeared again, as they went scoreless between the seven and two minute marks in the second half, and would not be able to catch up, leading to the final score of 82-88.

The Broncos finished the game with 51.6% shooting, including 4-8 from distance. They were led by Adama Bal with 26 points.

Oregon ended with 44.6% shooting (33.3% from distance). The high scorer was Keeshawn Barthelemy with 17 points. Other high scorers were freshman Kwame Evans, Jr. with 16 points, Jesse Zarzuela with 12 points, and Mahamadou Diawara with 11 points.

Poor shooting at the line also contributed to last night’s loss, as the Ducks were only 12-21 at the charity stripe and a better showing could have been a game changer for them.

Oregon was closer in terms of rebounds, but came up a bit short with 36.

Ducks men’s basketball next faces Alabama today for their second game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Tipoff is at 1:00 pm PT.