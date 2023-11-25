Oregon Men’s Basketball Falls to #17 Alabama

Oregon men’s basketball performed better offensively in today’s match against Alabama, but substandard defense allowed the Bulldogs to hand the Ducks their second defeat of the season, 99-91.

The Ducks had the lead a little over seven minutes into the first half, but gave it up and unsuccessfully played catch-up for the rest of the game.

Trading three's with the Tide late in the half.



Bama leads 36-32 with 3:41 left in the first. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/BILYPk1xzf — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) November 25, 2023

There was not much that was inspiring in this match. Freshman Mookie Cook is not yet available for play and is an unknown. Oregon doesn’t have an answer for the loss of both N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, and the next few weeks could be a struggle for the Ducks.

Alabama shot 50% (37.5% from distance) and 92.9% from the line. They had 16 TOs to 13 for the Ducks, but really made hay on 40 rebounds to 28 for Oregon. Marks Sears was the leading scorer with 27 points, followed by Aaron Estrada with 22.

Oregon shot 52.2%, including 25% on the long ball, and 80% from the stripe.

Jermaine Couisnard was the leading scorer for the Ducks with 24 points (and went 3-4 from distance), followed by Kario Oquendo with 17. Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jackson Shelstad rounded out the leading scorers with 10 points each.

Oregon has a week off to rest and try to figure things out. They host Michigan at MKA next Saturday, 12/2. Tipoff is at 12:30 pm PT.