Oregon Volleyball Defeats Colorado In Four Sets

Oregon Ducks volleyball took care of business at home and defeated the Colorado Buffaloes in four sets, 25-7, 24-26, 25-20, 25-9 in front of a crowd of 2,326 at MKA.

In this match, the Ducks did not suffer from the same slow start that has plagued them for much of Pac-12 play. Oregon served and attacked well from the beginning of the first set, going on a 7-1 run to lead Colorado 11-3.

The Buffaloes picked up a few points mid-set, but the Ducks went on a 9-0 run and then a 4-0 run to put the first set away.

S1 | ORE 16, COLO 6



The friendly tape = second ace for Kate



Timeout Colorado. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/KZioq2Qiw0 — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 5, 2023

Colorado adjusted and played a much closer second set. The Buffaloes are a better team than their first set showing, and they played much more competitively in a set that saw 18 ties and 9 lead changes.

The Buffaloes attacked more efficiently and the Ducks did not respond as well as they would have liked, especially at the end of the set where Colorado held off Oregon’s set point with a 3-0 run to take the second set.

The third set featured 13 ties as the sides went neck-and-neck for most of the set. Setter Hannah Pukis did an excellent job of distributing the ball so that the Buffaloes could not key on defending any one player or side.

Finesse 'em, Mimi



S3 | ORE 22, COLO 20 (Tied 1-1)



Timeout Colorado. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Fj0QkS3WHo — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 5, 2023

The Ducks did a better job of closing out the set. Up 20-19, Oregon went on a 5-1 run to put the set away, capped with a block by Kara McGhee and Morgan Lewis.

Oregon started set number four with a 7-0 run after Colorado scored the first point, and from then on were in complete control of the set and match. The Buffs fought back but it wasn’t going to be enough on this Sunday afternoon.

Up 10 at 15-5, Oregon put the hammer down and Colorado had no answers for the onslaught.

As coach Matt Ulmer said after the match, Colorado is better than they played in the first and fourth sets, and they will likely see postseason play at the end of the regular season.

The Buffaloes hit .152 on the day, led by Maya Tabron’s 11 kills. Colorado had two blocks on a difficult afternoon against this Oregon team.

The Ducks served very well today with a season high 12 aces, and limited their service errors to five.

Oregon hit .380 today. Gabby Gonzales hit 15 kills and shouldered the majority of the service receptions with 31. Mimi Colyer had a double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs. Morgan Lewis hit double digit kills with 11, and Karson Bacon had nine kills, many of which were are critical junctures of the match.

Hannah Pukis scored a double-double with 45 assists and was the digs leader with 17.

Kate Thibault had an outstanding match in her start, with 14 digs, 10 service receptions, and three service aces.

Head coach Matt Ulmer had this to say after the match:

Mimi Colyer and Gabby Gonzales talk after the match:

The #7 Oregon Ducks (21-4, 11-3 Pac-12) travel to the Bay Area this coming weekend, and will face Stanford on Thursday 11/9, followed by California on Saturday 11/11.