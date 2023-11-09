Oregon Women’s Basketball Starts The Season On A 2-0 Win Streak

Oregon women’s basketball had a single exhibition game against Southern Oregon, and there are no stats available for the game. You can read the recap here.

Northern Arizona

The Ducks opened the 2023-24 season against Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks played very physical - perhaps more physical than Oregon was anticipating - and the Ducks had to adjust to the very active 1-3-1 defense of NA.

Peyton Scott, the Ducks’ starting point guard, scored the first points for the Ducks but went down moments later with a season-ending ACL injury.

Chance Gray led the Ducks charge, knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Oregon was up 25-13.

Redshirt Freshman Sammie Wagner scored her first bucket as a Duck in the second quarter.

Sammie with the putback for her first bucket as a Duck!#GoDucks x @Sammie2023 pic.twitter.com/FyUehkGHpn — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) November 7, 2023

Oregon only scored 10 points in the second quarter. NA played some feisty defense and frequently disrupted passes, and it didn’t help that the Ducks were having occasional ball control issues. Oregon went in to the half with an 11 point lead, 35-24.

After the break, the Ducks began to distance themselves from the Lumberjacks, largely due to the play of Grace VanSlooten. GVS - who had not scored any points in the first half - put the Ducks on her shoulders in the second half.

In the second half, Oregon shot 53.8% while limiting NA to 24.3%, and won the game handily with a final 81-48 score.

Grace VanSlooten was the scoring leader with 19 points, all in the second half. Chance Gray contributed 17 points, nearly all of them coming in the first half. Phillipina Kyei notched her first double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sofia Bell had 11 points; in spite of going 1-8 and not finding the bucket, she was golden at the line, going 9-10.

Oregon ended their night shooting 45.2% and kept Northern Arizona to 29% from the field. The Ducks outrebounded the Lumberjacks 49-39.

Head coach Kelly Graves had this to say after the game:

Points leaders Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten added these thoughts:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The APB Lions made the OSU Beavers work for their win when they played in Corvallis on Monday. The Beavers did not take a lead in that game until the third quarter.

The Oregon Ducks were having none of that.

Oregon defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-60 last night in MKA, and truth be told, the game wasn’t even that close.

The Lions only scored four points in the first quarter as the Ducks found the basket early and often.

Oregon had a commanding lead, up 43-19 at the half. Both Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten were already shooting in the double digits. Even the cheer squad got into the heroics in fetching a ball that had gotten lodged on the east-side basket.

From the second period on, the game got rather chippy, with the Lions seemingly taking some of their frustrations out with overtly physical play.

Although the Lions scored 31 points in the fourth quarter, Oregon’s lead was never in doubt, and the Ducks cruised to the 86-60 victory.

Four Ducks scored in double digits, led by Chance Gray with 20 points. Sophia Bell scored 14, going 3-7 on her distance shooting.

Grace VanSlooten and Phillipina Kyei garnered double-doubles. GVS scored 19 with 11 rebounds and Kyei score 16 with 11 rebounds.

The Lions’ Zaay Green was the team’s sole shooter in double digits with 24 points. They shot 31.3% on the night with 33 rebounds.

Oregon shot 50.8% including 10-21 from beyond the arc for 47.6%. The Lions could do little about the Ducks’ height advantage, and Oregon pulled down 45 boards.

Coach Graves had these words after the match:

Chance Gray and Phillipina Kyei added these thoughts:

The ladies have a week to rest, practice, and work out the inevitable bugs that pop up in the beginning of the season. While the past two games have been spotty at times, Oregon is adjusting to the loss of a starter that they were counting on for this season. They have work to do, but so far have shown promise.

Oregon women’s basketball hits the road next week, traveling to Arizona to play host Grand Canyon. That game is on Thursday, 11/16/23 at 6:00 pm PT, and can be seen on ESPN+.