Oregon Volleyball Advances To The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks volleyball defeated the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in straight sets tonight, in the second match of the day at Matthew Knight Arena.

Iowa State vs. Hawai’i

The first match pitted the Iowa State Cyclones against the Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine. Hawai’i started slow and dropped the first set 16-25, and then found themselves down by 6 early in the second, but clawed back to take the second set, 26-24.

Once they got it going, their attacks were sharper and their blocking was better than the Cyclones. While this may have technically been an “upset”, the fact remains that the Rainbow Wahine are a very good, very well-coached team, and the outcome should have surprised no one.

S4: ROOF! Evans/Alexander!

UH ties it at 18-18 pic.twitter.com/HpQDGKbCsJ — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) December 1, 2023

Iowa State played evenly but could not get past the hump and finish business. Hawai’i put them away when it mattered and won the third set 25-18, and the fourth set 25-23.

Hawai’i hit .276 on the match to .186 for the Cyclones. They outblocked Iowa St. 13-5.

Iowa State’s offense was led by Maya Duckworth with 15 kills. Alexis Englebrecht had 13 kills and Nayeli Gonzalez ended with 12 kills.

Caylen Alexander of the Wahine led all scorers with 18 kills. Amber Igiede finished with 14 kills. Setter Kate Lang brought in a double-double with 45 assists and 13 digs.

Oregon vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Although they had the entire match in hand from the start, the Ducks did start out a bit choppy in the beginning of the first set before finding their groove. Said head coach Matt Ulmer after the game, “They gave us a lot of fits early in the first set, and then I thought we kind of figured some things out.” At one point Hawai’i was ahead 12-9, but Oregon did indeed begin to figure things out.

Oregon closed the first set with a 5-0 run, punctuated by a service ace from Elise Ferreira to take it, 25-16.

At this point, there was nothing that the Lions could do to stop the Ducks.

Oregon won sets two and three by the same score of 25-13. In set three, we saw freshmen Kate Thibault and Noemie Glover see some tournament action also.

The Lions were held to .000 hitting on the night. Kailin Newsome and Cicily Hildago led SLU with seven kills each.

The underlying story for Oregon is how effective their attacking turned out to be. While their attack percentage of .385 is impressive, the number that really stands out is 7 - as in the Ducks only committed 7 attack errors tonight.

Oregon had 8 blocks to 3 for the Lions, and five aces to one for SLU.

Mimi Colyer was the kills leader with 11. Kara McGhee knocked down 6 kills, and Gabby Gonzales, Karson Bacon, and Morgan Lewis each had 5. Hannah Pukis served up 30 and was the digs leader with 8. Oh, and she also had 4 kills on the day.

Hawai’i has placed themselves in a second round rematch with Oregon. The teams met on Aug. 27 in Honolulu, in Oregon’s third game of the season, and the Ducks swept the Rainbow Wahine. Will Hawai’i prove to be more competitive the second time around? We’ll find out on Friday.

Oregon hosts Hawai’i on Friday, 12/1, at 7:00 pm PT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.