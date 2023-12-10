WBB: Ducks Win Ugly Versus Vandals

After a series of struggles on the road, the Oregon women's’ basketball team returned to Matthew Knight Arena on Friday to take on the Idaho Vandals from the Big Sky Conference. The Ducks outlasted the visitors 59-51, but most of the game was closer than the final score.

With transfer point guard Peyton Scott still sidelined by injury the team continued to struggle to generate scoring opportunities with ball movement. Fortunately the Ducks were at a physical advantage over the Vandals. Oregon had the edge in rebounds, blocked shots, and points in the paint. The Ducks survived by playing disciplined defense that only allowed Idaho a single free throw attempt (which was missed). Oregon outlasted Idaho despite only shooting 38% from the field and a dreadful 1-11 from 3pt range. The Ducks’ chances would have been grim if they had not had 26 free throw attempts, and making 18 of them was the difference in the victory.

Bright spots for the team began with leading scorer Chance Gray’s 20 points that included the teams only 3pt shot and a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe. Grace VanSlooten notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with a team leading 4 assists. Phillipina Kyei led the team in rebounds with 17 and contributed 16 points. Kyei also paced the team in accuracy by going 7-13 from the field.

Read up on more Ducks basketball with our recaps of the women’s game Saturday against Portland State and the men’s game against UTEP.