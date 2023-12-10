WBB: Ducks Vanquish Vikings for 2nd straight win at home

The Oregon women had a quick turnaround from a 6pm tip off on Friday December 8 against Idaho to a 2pm tip off on Saturday December 9 against Portland State. The Ducks showed no signs of fatigue and once again used a strong physical presence to neutralize a Big Sky opponent 65-44. Oregon had a massive 50-29 edge in rebounds, contributing to 19 second chance points compared to only 6 for Portland State. The Ducks also dominated points in the paint to the tune of 34-18.

Despite being able to exploit their physical advantage, Oregon continued to show weakness in several areas. The good news: the Ducks were more accurate from the floor than their opponents and shot a respectable 31% from beyond the arc. The bad news: overall field goal percentage was well underwater at 40% and all five made 3 point shots came from Chance Gray.

Phillipina Kyei led the way again, recording her second double-double of the weekend with a team leading 20 points and 18 rebounds. Grace VanSlooten also turned in a strong performance with 18 points and 9 rebounds. In addition to her accuracy from range, Gray had a team leading five assists.

While this home stand has been kinder to Oregon than their recent road games, there is still doubt that this team can keep pace with conference opponents who can match their height and physicality. The Ducks will play at Matthew Knight arena again on Monday at 7pm against the visiting Southern University Jaguars.

