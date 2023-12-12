Oregon Women’s Basketball Tops Southern, 67-37

Ducks women’s basketball opened sharper and closed better in besting the Southern University Jaguars by thirty points last night in MKA, 67-37.

Oregon played SU as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. The Jaguars are a good team that won the SWAC last year and will probably win again this year; in this game, however, they did not match up well against Oregon’s inside presence.

The Ducks scored 18 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Chance Gray knocking down a trio of threes in the first 5 1⁄ 2 minutes of the game.

Grace VanSlooten and Phillipina Kyei were an offensive presence in the paint that was a bit too much for the Jaguars to handle. They didn’t have the height to prevent Kyei from putting in layups, and had difficulty with GVS’s drives to the basket, which often turned into a 3-point play.

The Ducks were up 36-19 at the half. Oregon came out flatter after the break, and SU was finding the basket, pacing with the Ducks in the 3rd as both teams scored 14. The Jaguars shot 46.7% in the quarter.

Oregon was having none of that in the fourth quarter. The Ducks defense locked down SU to just one field goal on 6.7% shooting. Kyei could not be stopped, and shot 4-4, leading the Duck scorers in the 4th.

SU shot 26.2% in the game, including 1-15 on threes, and was 2-6 on free throws. Sky Castro led the Jaguars with eight points.

Oregon shot 43.5% (26.1% from distance), and 7-9 from the line. The Ducks had 8 blocks spread between five players.

Phillipina Kyei led the Oregon scorers with 16 points, making it a double-double by adding 21 boards for a career high in rebounds.

Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten ended their night with 15 points apiece.

The Ducks got better offensive production from their bench than they typically have thus far in the season, with the bench players bringing in 14 points. “This is what we have to do; we have to continue to get better,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “We know who those big three are, and everybody else has got to execute and fill their roles.”

Unsurprisingly, Oregon completely owned the paint in offense, 40 points to the Jaguars 18.

After winning three games in four days - and having to deal with finals, no less - Oregon gets to take a breath for a week before closing out their four-game homestand. They will host the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners on Sunday, Dec. 17th, at 11:00 am. The game will be shown on Oregon Live Stream.