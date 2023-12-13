MBB: Ducks’ Depth Dismounts Lancers

The men’s basketball team continued its winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday night with a 76-55 win over California Baptist. The Ducks are still missing four scholarship players, including “big guys” N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, due to injury. But they had no issues handling the Lancers. Though CBU kept the game close throughout much of the first half they never had the lead and were only tied for 1 minute 4 seconds of game time. Oregon’s depth allowed them to pull away in the second half, getting 34 points off the bench to a mere 8 points for the Lancers.

CBU played tough, physical basketball throughout. The Lancers nearly matched Oregon in rebounds, 34-33, and held a slight edge in the paint at 30-28. But the Ducks were hot from the floor and CBU never found a way to match them. Oregon held a decisive 52%-35% in field goal accuracy, including 9-18 from 3pt range. Going 13-15 from the charity stripe certainly didn’t hurt Oregon either. The Ducks were also much more successful with their ball movement than the Lancers, leading in assists 16-4.

Point guard Jackson Shelstad led the team with 8 assists and also had 17 points in his team high 33 minutes on the court. Guard Jermaine Couisinard had a team high 8 rebounds. Several bench players had as much time on the court as the starters. Indeed, Kario Oquendo wasn’t on the floor at tip off but led the team with 20 points on the night.

Next up for the men of Oregon are the Syracuse Orange of the ACC in a neutral site game in Sioux Falls, SD. Tip off is at 10AM PST and the game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.