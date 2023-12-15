Football: Already equipped at quarterback, are the Ducks hungry for “Moore”?

With Bo Nix departing after the Fiesta Bowl, Oregon can breathe easy knowing they are set at the quarterback position for 2024, their first season as a member of the Big 10.

But beyond that, what are they looking at?

According to some reports, they’re looking at a former 5-star prep quarterback who, until National Signing Day, was actually committed to Oregon.

Dante Moore is headed out of UCLA and into the transfer portal, and with Oregon backup Ty Thompson deciding his time to shine likely won’t be in a Duck uniform, there is a vacancy in the QB corps.

Fans are likely still a little miffed at Moore for flipping on Oregon, but the more concerning point may be his actual play at the collegiate level.

Moore played in constant rotation with other quarterbacks for Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins, who looked kind of strong, then kind of not, then kind of...meh.

In nine games Moore was 114 of 213 for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 53.5 and a passer rating of 125.6.

Hardly impressive stuff for one of the higher-rated recruits in the country, but fortunately, Moore and his family seemed to realize there was more work to be done and accepted that he might be better off as an understudy for a year.

The two schools most likely to precure him were, unsurprisingly, Oregon (whom he had committed to before) and Michigan (his hometown team).

Oregon will likely be trotting out Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel as their starter next season, and Michigan will retain the services of their starter JJ McCarthy.

Both are expected to be nationally-contending teams, and both have a lot they could teach Moore to prepare him for his next step.

It is said that Moore may be visiting Eugene again as early as this week.

Stay tuned.