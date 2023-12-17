MBB: Health issues linger in big loss

Health, as it seemingly has been for quite some time, is at the forefront of Men’s Basketball’s issues right now, and it showed on Sunday as the Syracuse Orange blew out Oregon 83-63 down in San Diego, handing the Ducks their third loss of the season.

Oregon was, again, down to eight scholarship players as Mookie Cook, N’Faly Dante, Nate Bittle, and Keeshawn Barthelemy were all sidelined.

Freshmen Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans showed their stuff, racking up 16 and 17 points respectively, but on the whole it was a lousy night for UO.

The Ducks shot a measly 36 percent from the field and 14 percent from beyond the arc.

Oregon only has one more game to play against Kent State at home before welcoming in the LA schools to begin Pac-12 competition. The Ducks will play UCLA in less than two weeks and Arizona comes calling a month later.

With the opponents getting tougher and the team still hobbled, time is certainly of the essence.